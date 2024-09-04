Mishkov: “It’s a shame Demidov isn’t a Flyers player”.

Matvei Michkov’s name will always be associated with the Canadiens. Always!

He wasn’t drafted by the Habs in 2023, even though he was still available. And at the time, David Reinbacher’s selection wasn’t the most popular in town because Habs fans knew the possibility of drafting Michkov was on the table.

There were frustrated fans, but it looks like Ivan Demidov’s selection this year has put a Band-Aid on that boo-boo…

There’s a link between the two players because we’re talking about two guys who were drafted because of their undeniable offensive talent.

They don’t necessarily have the same style (Mishkov scores goals and Demidov is more of a playmaker), but the two compatriots have the potential to become two excellent NHL players before long.

Off the ice, they also have a great relationship.

Michkov was asked about the Habs prospect and he replied that Demidov is a good guy… But he’s disappointed that he’s not part of the Flyers organization, as seen in this tweet from Simon-Olivier Lorange:

Matvei Michkov on Ivan Demidov: “He’s a good guy who can do everything on the ice. It’s just a shame he’s not a Flyers player!” – Simon-Olivier Lorange (@SO_Lorange) September 4, 2024

The two guys respect each other and that’s normal.

They are, after all, the two new faces of hockey in Russia and I tend to think they know it very well.

That said, there’s likely to be a certain rivalry that will develop over the next few years and that’s going to be cool for fans to see.

A bit like Evgeni Malkin and Alex Ovechkin back in the day, really!

At a certain point, the rivalry between the two guys had become so intense on the ice due to the Penguins vs. Capitals match-ups that they started to hate each other off the ice…

Anyways. All that to say, they’re going to be exciting to follow in the NHL… Even if they don’t play in the same lineup, as Michkov would like.

