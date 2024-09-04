Offer sheet: Dylan Holloway criticizes the Oilers for their handling of the case

One of the most talked-about issues of the summer in the National Hockey League was the St. Louis Blues’ offer sheet.

Doug Armstrong took advantage of a precarious situation in Edmonton to get his hands on Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg, and it’s been the talk of the town in recent weeks.

That said, the forward opened up about the process during an appearance on Andy Strickland’s podcast (which covers Blues activities) and while Holloway says he’s happy to now be in St. Louis, he feels the Oilers handled the situation in a “strange way”.

Holloway said he was in discussions with management in Edmonton to sign a new contract, but that the Oilers never offered him what he wanted in terms of money, even though his demands weren’t astronomical.

He felt let down by the organization… and then turned to the option of signing a hostile offer sheet. Because at some point, he had to start thinking about himself in all this.

I wanted to stay with them forever, but that’s not how it works in the NHL […] The way they handled it was strange. I felt I had no choice but to sign the Blues’ hostile offer sheet. – Dylan Holloway

Dylan Holloway says he felt forced to sign an offer sheet when he wanted to stay in Edmonton… They handled it in a strange way https://t.co/RpwcZdIrGL – TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 4, 2024

The forward found it all very difficult because he loved playing for the Oilers:To hear him say that openly is quite something.Especially in light of the fact that he told all this to a podcast that focuses on the activities of his new club.Clearly, Holloway is uncomfortable with the way the Oilers have treated him.He would really have liked to come to an agreement on the terms of a new contract with his former club, but felt that the offers made to him by management were not justifiable.

In St. Louis, the forward signed a two-year contract worth a total of $4.58 million…

Dylan Holloway is 22 years old and couldn’t pass up the opportunity to sign such a contract. It gives him more financial stability, and that’s important at this age because you never know what can happen to a player’s health.

Injuries can happen at any time, after all…

It’s just too bad that the player feels this way, because to hear him tell it, he seems to be somewhat disappointed at having been “forced” to leave Edmonton.

