Bogdan Konyushkov: his violin performance is not the weirdest thing of the day

What’s going on with Bogdan Konyushkov is fishy.

The Habs prospect, who’s a little more unknown to the public because he plays in Russia, recently celebrated the start of the KHL season by… playing the violin like a chef.

The KHL has released a video of the Torpedo player celebrating the start of the KHL season by playing the violin. And it’s no metaphor: he really does play the violin.

The passion. The beauty. The chills. Thank you, Bogdan Konyushkov. pic.twitter.com/63GYPkVTAM – KHL (@khl_eng) September 4, 2024

Why was this done? No idea.

But when you follow everything that’s been going on with Bogdan in the last 24 hours, you realize that this is the least bizarre thing surrounding him at the moment.

First of all, it’s worth remembering that he’s lost his captaincy. We mentioned this yesterday.

Then, while he had the confidence of his team last year, we saw him start today’s game on a defensive third pair. You might think it’s because prospect Anton Silayev (Devils’ 10th pick in 2024) is ready to take on more than he did last year…

But it’s also questionable.

Does the Habs prospect have less responsibility and less playing time because he’s eager to come to North America and makes no secret of it? It’s a valid theory.

Habs prospect Bogdan Konyushkov had his “C” removed in Torpedo and starts today’s game on the 3rd pair. There’s talk of a significant drop in responsibility. Would Konyushkov have expressed his desire to play on North American soil in the future? https://t.co/lCKoyM0hWX – Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) September 4, 2024

Bogdan wants to attend the Canadiens’ development camp in 2025.

It has to be something like that. After all, why else take away the “C” and give it to none other than Slava Voynov (yes, yes), who just signed with the club?

It’s because his team Torpedo signed Slava Voynov (yes, that Voynov), who’s also a right-handed defenseman & named him captain instead. Bogdan also recently said that he’d be happy to attend the Habs development camp next year. https://t.co/iyMDqVAGzZ – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 4, 2024

It’s all very suspicious.

It’s worth noting that in today’s game, the Canadiens’ prospect didn’t blacken the score sheet for his team. It’s only one game, but he’ll have to produce to earn his ice time.

