Supporting the family of Matthew Gaudreau: over $500,000 above target

For just under a week, the hockey world has been revolving around the tragedy that has struck the Gaudreau family. The death of brothers Johnny and Matthew is the big topic of the moment.

It’s sad to see Johnny’s two young children lose their father. The same goes for Matthew’s child, due in December.

Because Matthew didn’t sign a multi-million-dollar NHL contract, his financial situation is more precarious. He hasn’t made the same kind of money as his brother, and now his wife is a little further down the drain.

That’s why, in the last few days, a GoFundMe was created to support Matthew’s family.

Several NHL players have made donations, including members of the Canadiens. They participated in the campaign because the hockey world is obviously a close-knit community.

But a quick look at the GoFundMe reveals that the total amount raised for Matthew Gaudreau’s family is more than $587,000 – at the time of writing.

Fundraiser by Holland Korbitz: Support Madeline and Baby Tripp After Tragedy This fundraiser has been verified by GoFundMe >>> https://t.co/D2Pb04kZeg – Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) August 30, 2024

And when you realize that the original goal was $30,000, you can see that the generosity of the hockey world is there for all to see.

We can also imagine that Johnny Hockey’s widow, who won’t be left empty-handed despite the end of her husband’s contract with the Blue Jackets, will help her sister-in-law when the time comes.

It won’t replace the father, but at least the family will help each other.

I can’t wait to see if the donations continue to flow in. We’ll see when the time comes, but at least the Gaudreaus have a good amount for now.

Overtime

To be continued.

