Supporting the family of Matthew Gaudreau: over $500,000 above target

It’s sad to see Johnny’s two young children lose their father. The same goes for Matthew’s child, due in December.
Because Matthew didn’t sign a multi-million-dollar NHL contract, his financial situation is more precarious. He hasn’t made the same kind of money as his brother, and now his wife is a little further down the drain.
That’s why, in the last few days, a GoFundMe was created to support Matthew’s family.
But a quick look at the GoFundMe reveals that the total amount raised for Matthew Gaudreau’s family is more than $587,000 – at the time of writing.
Fundraiser by Holland Korbitz: Support Madeline and Baby Tripp After Tragedy
This fundraiser has been verified by GoFundMe >>> https://t.co/D2Pb04kZeg
– Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) August 30, 2024
We can also imagine that Johnny Hockey’s widow, who won’t be left empty-handed despite the end of her husband’s contract with the Blue Jackets, will help her sister-in-law when the time comes.
It won’t replace the father, but at least the family will help each other.
I can’t wait to see if the donations continue to flow in. We’ll see when the time comes, but at least the Gaudreaus have a good amount for now.
