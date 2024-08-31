Martin Reway wonders if the Habs are using Juraj Slafkovský the right way

In Montreal, Juraj Slafkovský is seen as an important part of the Canadiens’ future. Seeing him sign an eight-year contract extension (starting in 2025-26) was a confirmation of sorts.

In fact, it was confirmation that the Habs believe in his potential to become one of the NHL’s top power forwards.

Seeing him unblock with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield last year showed that Slaf is capable of performing when he’s with talented players, and for many, that’s a chair he needs to keep this season.

However, not everyone agrees. Among those who disagree a little more is former Habs prospect Martin Reway, who revealed earlier in August to Sport.sk (a Slovak media outlet) that he has doubts about Slafkovský’s role in Montreal…:

I don’t know if the Habs know how to use Juraj Slafkovský in the right way. – Martin Reway

Martin Réway vysoko vyzdvihol Dalibora Dvorského a tiež si zapolemizoval, či Montreal využíva najlepšie Slafkovského. Bola to zaujímavá debata. https://t.co/IEXjnlwGYD – Tomáš Prokop (@Lewysko) August 4, 2024

Reway, who is also Slovakian, has his doubts about Slaf’ s role in his line with Caufield and Suzuki. He doesn’t want him to be with the two talented forwards simply to be the one to pick up the puck.

I don’t necessarily have the impression that he “only” had that role last year, but okay.

In reality, Slaf ‘s size means that he’s necessarily better equipped than some of his team-mates to get the puck along the boards. Being a power forward also means having to perform these slightly more thankless tasks more often.

That said, that doesn’t mean Slafkovský has to do just that. The Habs need to take advantage of the young Slovak’s offensive skills, and last year, we saw Slaf use them on a more regular basis.

Cole Caufield bats the puck out of the air, and right to Juraj Slafkovsky for a Habs goal! pic.twitter.com/umzmf2JWBM – Scott Matla (@scottmatla) January 18, 2024

Even Reway admits he doesn’t know exactly what kind of player Slafkovsky is. That said, in Montreal, I think they see him as a true power forward who can handle the thankless tasks, but is mostly there to help his team score goals.

After all, you don’t pay $8 million a year for eight years to a player who is seen as being there just to do the dirty work.

