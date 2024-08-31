Skip to content
Ivan Demidov “will reflect on his future” at the end of this season

Credit: Getty Images

In Montreal, many fans are dreaming of the day when Ivan Demidov will wear the Canadiens’ colors. The youngster, who has been the talk of Russia recently, continues to demonstrate the extent of his talent.

It’s hard not to be thrilled when you see him in action.

The question, though, is when. The youngster keeps repeating that he wants to honor the last year of his contract in Russia, and seeing him make the SKA team to start the year is good news for his development.

That said, with Bob Hartley saying earlier this week that he expects SKA to try to entice Demidov to stay in Russia, we know that possibility is up in the air… and in an interview with Championat (a Russian media outlet), Demidov had this to say about his future:

I want to honour my contract until the end and think about it afterwards. – Ivan Demidov

In fact, he’s a little more reassuring afterwards, repeating that his dream is to play in the NHL and that he thinks he’ll be playing in the Bettman circuit next year. He also notes that he’s already trying to learn French… but that he’s having trouble with the pronunciation.

That said, Demidov is keeping the door open for next season. He’s not completely closing the door on a return to Russia… even if his plan is to go to the NHL.

You’re free to interpret this as you wish.

In the same interview, Demidov talks about what his coach, Roman Rotenberg, said aboutnot wanting the kid to “break his arms and legs” in the AHL. As for the Habs prospect, he seems open to wearing the Rocket’s colors.

He says he’s not afraid to work towards his goal of playing in the NHL.

Read the full interview HERE. Let’s see what’s in store for Demidov over the next 12 months.

