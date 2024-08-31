NHL 25: Nick Suzuki’s character looks completely ridiculous

In a few weeks’ time, EA Sports will be releasing the next edition of its NHL game series. This year, the Hughes brothers will be on the cover.

For fans of hockey and video games, this is always a moment to look forward to.

Obviously, the company is trying to promote its game. Recently, a presentation video was released, outlining the game’s new features.

And in this video, we can see a few player models being presented, including Nick Suzuki’s…

Which, with all due respect, isn’t exactly the most successful.

It’s a peculiarity when you consider that the other models in the game are quite successful. Those of the Hughes brothers, for example, are well done.

You’d think the company would have made sure to get the player models right… but the Suzuki one just doesn’t work. It’s as if someone had to draw Suzuki’s face from memory with his eyes closed.

And beyond the less-than-successful face, another clip shown later in the video seems to present the Habs captain as… left-handed.

Suzuki, of course, is right-handed. The image moves very quickly and it’s hard to see clearly, but if you want to see for yourself, it’s at 1:04 of this video.

Again, take it or leave it with videos like this, but seeing the Habs captain miss like this (and, more importantly, not hold his stick on the right side) isn’t exactly a good sign.

He’s still the face of the franchise, and considered one of the best centers in the league.

We’ll see if Suzuki looks any different in the final version of the game (and, more importantly, if he’ll actually be right-handed), but the first images of the Habs captain on NHL 25 leave something to be desired.

