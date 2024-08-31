Eight-year contract: Seth Jarvis will have a cap hit lower than his typical annual salary

Eight-year contract: Seth Jarvis will have a cap hit lower than his typical annual salaryAuteur: esmith
This morning, the Hurricanes agreed to terms with Seth Jarvis on an eight-year, $63.2 million contract. That’s a lot of money for a youngster who scored 33 goals and 67 points last year.
He’s clearly in Raleigh’s plans for the future.
That said, even if the contract seems close to a typical 8 x 8, make no mistake: we’re talking about a contract that’s pretty special.
In fact, what you need to know is that such a pact would normally give Jarvis an average annual salary of $7.9 million. In this case, however, that won’t be the case.
Sources: #Canes and Seth Jarvis have agreed to terms on an eight-year, $63.2 million contract.
It’s a fascinating deal – one that has the chance to be a precedent setter league-wide with a lower cap hit because of deferred money.
Details @DailyFaceoff:https://t.co/8HOChtlg8n
– Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) August 31, 2024
According to Frank Seravalli, instead of $7.9 million per year, the Jarvis pact will have a cap hit of around $7.5 million per year. It’s not a hugedifference… but it’s not insignificant either.
And when it comes to taking money at the end of the contract, Jarvis will get the remaining money on July 1, 2032, one day after the end of the pact, in the form of a signing bonus. He won’t have to wait 40 years to collect his full $63.2 million.
Jarvis, who hasn’t gone as extreme as Ohtani (who can afford to, considering the tens of millions of dollars he pockets in sponsorships), has used the same principle. It gives the Hurricanes a bit of wiggle room… and in his case, he’ll only have to wait
a year one day after the end of his pact to collect the remaining money.
In Overtime
– Oliver Kapanen continues to shine. He scored a goal and an assist in his team’s loss today.
Oliver Kapanen got an assist on the first goal by winning the faceoff & scored the second goal but his team Timrå IK lost 3-2. https://t.co/38E8n95kKe
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) August 31, 2024
– Max Domi pays tribute to the Gaudreau brothers.
You will both be remembered as incredible Fathers, husbands, sons, brothers, uncles, friends, teammates and incredible hockey players. You boys will be missed by everyone and forgotten by no one. Rest in peace Johnny and Matty. #13 #21 pic.twitter.com/IpSO4ZRth0
– Max Domi (@maxdomi) August 31, 2024
– Lando Norris on pole at Monza.
Italian Grand Prix | Lando Norris to start on pole at Monza https://t.co/0KgA86JKLN
– La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) August 31, 2024
– Well done.
Paranatation | Canadian Nicholas Bennett wins silver https://t.co/NrfBj1gkAr
– La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) August 31, 2024