David Savard: Grant McCagg wouldn’t trade him if the Habs are in the playoff hunt

The addition of Patrik Laine could put the Habs in playoff contention.

It’s a phrase we’ve been hearing a lot over the past week.

That said, if the Habs are in a position to make the playoffs at the trade deadline, Kent Hughes will have some choices to make. And here, I’m thinking of one name in particular: David Savard.

The veteran’s contract expires at the end of the 24-25 season, and Hughes – as we know him – will want to maximize his assets.

Savard will have a nice value on the market, he’ll be free as a bird next summer… And Kent Hughes might be tempted to send the defenseman elsewhere to get a piece for the future (prospect / pick).

But in a club that wants to make the playoffs, you need veterans.

And that’s why Grant McCagg doesn’t see the Habs trading Savard if they’re in the playoff hunt come March.

According to McCagg(Sick Podcast), Hughes might even be inclined to extend him instead of trading him :

The Habs need a guy like David Savard if they’re going to make the playoffs. The Habs could lose the services of the Québécois next summer if they decide to test the free agent market.

There are two ways of looking at this.

Obviously, everything will depend on the Habs’ results between now and February/March.

After all, the Habs are fortunate to have a guy who wants to be here, enjoys his leadership role with the club and loves playing in Montreal…

Should Kent Hughes take advantage of this?

On the other hand, let’s not forget that a contract extension for Savard would limit the progress of some of the Habs’ young defensemen. Logan Mailloux, David Reinbacher, Justin Barron… These guys shoot from the right and need to play to progress individually.

It won’t be an easy decision for Kent Hughes. At the same time, it’s nice to have draft picks and prospects… But Savard can help right now and his role with the youngsters is huge.

It’s 50/50, in my eyes. And the odds will vary even more if the Habs are in the playoff mix at the deadline, as Kent Hughes and the Montreal Canadiens’ management hope.

