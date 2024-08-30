Patrik Laine to arrive in town over the weekend

September is just around the corner.And September also means that the opening of training camps across the NHL is fast approaching.

Habs players will start arriving in town (for those who haven’t already done so) in the next few days, because the action is about to resume.

Patrik Laine is one of them.

The Habs’ new acquisition isn’t in Montreal yet, but his arrival won’t be long: according to information from Renaud Lavoie (BPM Sports), the Habs’ new acquisition should be landing in Montreal as early as the following weekend… And we should see him in Brossard sooner rather than later.

All in all, this is interesting news.After all, by arriving a little early, Laine will give himself a chance to acclimatize to his new city and the Habs team facilities.

This will allow him to become more familiar with his new teammates (many of whom are already in Montreal)… And it will also allow his new teammates to give him a proper welcome to the city.

On that note, don’t be surprised if we hear in the next few days that Laine has gone to lunch with the team leaders.

The guys will want to welcome him back, because we know what a tough time he’s been having lately.

Overtime

And if the comments of other players are anything to go by, he should receive a warm welcome from his new teammates.

