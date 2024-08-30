Demidov presented to SKA fans with a big smile

Ivan Demidov stood out yesterday against SKA as part of the KHL season preparation tournament.The Habs prospect scored two magnificent goals and had a strong game.The result? The SKA head coach said after the game that the player would start the season with the St. Petersburg team, which is great news for his development.That said, today was the SKA player presentation day, and with it comes the news that Demidov will be wearing #91 on his jersey for the 24-25 season.

The presentation took place in front of a few of the club’s fans, and Demidov is seen shaking hands with the SKA management before donning his vest:

IT’S OFFICIAL #GoHabsGo prospect Ivan Demidov has made SKA’s main team. He’ll wear #91. HC SKA pic.twitter.com/jbPjIHTPGm – Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) August 30, 2024

The idea of introducing the players outside in front of the team’s fans is really cool.

It’s out of the ordinary, at least.

In the video above, I especially noticed Demidov’s big smile when he went up on stage to get his jersey.

He seems to be a very happy kid right now, and understandably so: he was excellent during the Puchkov tournament and has proven himself enough to earn a place in the SKA’s big line-up, which boasts a number of talented players.

He’s proud of what he’s been able to accomplish, and you can see it in his face.

Now it’s up to him to prove to his coach that he can make an impact in the SKA line-up. The team wants to win, and if Demidov helps the club pick up W’s at the start of the season, his role will become more important as the season progresses.

But even now, knowing that he’s made the club and earned his place is already a good step forward.