The man who killed Johnny Gaudreau admitted he drank before and during driving

I’m 26. Almost 27. Ever since I got my driver’s license, my parents have been telling me the same damn thing over and over again.

If you drink, don’t drive. Because it’s dangerous and you could endanger (or kill) someone else.

This is even more important today, when we step back and think about the deaths of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew.The two men were hit by a car last night while riding their bicycles. The driver of the car was intoxicated.

The man arrested for the brothers’ deaths, Sean Higgins, confessed to the police that he’d had five or six beers last night… And he also admitted to drinking while driving his car.

The information comes from NJ.com, and Kevin Dubé wrote about it in a recent article (Journal de Québec):

The New Jersey resident failed a blood-alcohol test at the scene of the accident, according to the New Jersey media outlet, confirming that his drinking had contributed to his impatience and dangerous driving. – Kevin Dubé

Note that the man in question, Sean Higgins, has been charged with two counts of causing death with a vehicle.

No one – and I mean no one – deserves to suffer such a fate.

Because the sudden departure of Johnny and Matthew will leave a huge void in the lives of so many people.

Family… friends… children… former teammates… the various organizations they played for…

All because of one damn fool (and I’m being polite) who decided to take his car after drinking alcohol.

When they say life’s unfair, sometimes that’s exactly what they mean. It could so easily have turned out differently…

Extension

Among those touched by the news is Bob Hartley who coached Johnny for a few years in Calgary.

Hartley commented on the situation, saying that his former player was an extraordinary human being… And he also sent his condolences to Johnny and Mathew’s family.