The Leafs are at the height of the race to sign Max Pacioretty

Max Pacioretty is no stranger to Montreal.

He wore the “C” on his jersey for a few years during his time with the Habs, and in the eyes of many, he wasn’t seen as a great captain.

Since his departure, he has worn the colors of the Golden Knights, Hurricanes and Capitals. But in the last two seasons, he’s been injured more often than not: he’s only played 52 games since the start of the 22-23 season…

The man nicknamed “Pacio” in Montreal still wants to continue his career.

At 35, he just finished last season with four goals and 23 points in 47 games, and even if he doesn’t score as many goals as he used to, he can still help an NHL club.

At least, that’s what the Leafs seem to think, and they’re in the thick of the race to offer him a new contract.

According to David Pagnotta, we’re talking about a guaranteed contract, not a PTO:

Hearing same re Leafs/Pacioretty. This would be a SPC, not a PTO, if they agree to terms. https://t.co/CNJA8Y2KWR – David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) August 29, 2024

Looking at the Leafs’ forward depth shows just how logical the addition of Pacioretty can be.

Pacioretty throws from the left, and when you analyze the left-winger position in the Toronto lineup, it’s clear that there’s a glaring lack of talent.

At a lower salary, the veteran would tick a rather important box in Toronto :It would be ironic too.

Seeing Max Pacioretty in the blue-and-white uniform of the Toronto Leafs seems really weird just thinking about it… A bit like it was with Tomas Plekanec several years ago.

Overtime

But hey. The idea makes sense, and if Pacioretty is able to stay healthy, he should be able to help the team if he can ever reach an agreement with Brad Treliving on the terms of a contract.The Leafs have room under the payroll ($1.275 million) to offer him a small contract.

– I like this.

“I’ve watched Lane Hutson for a long time. I’ll tell you what he’s done since he seriously became part of real top-notch competition at 16, 17, 18, 19. I’ll tell you how his seasons went: dominant, dominant, dominant, dominant” – Craig Button on Tony Marinaro’s The Sick Podcast pic.twitter.com/nwiLPE6n0w – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) August 29, 2024

– Good question.

Will Nick Robertson Successfully Force the Toronto Maple Leafs To Trade Him? https://t.co/IAUYk2FgQs – Spector’s Hockey (@SpectorsHockey) August 29, 2024

– Maybe it’s for the best…