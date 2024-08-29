Skip to content
Jean-Luc Grand-Pierre: Criticism doesn’t work for Patrik Laine

Jean-Luc Grand-Pierre: Criticism doesn’t work for Patrik Laine
In the past year, Patrik Laine has had some personal problems in his life, and that’s why some people are wondering why the Canadiens went and got him out of Columbus.

The market in Montreal is intense, after all, and the pressure is on from the very first game of the season.

But the main man wants to reiterate that he’s feeling good right now, that he’s looking forward to playing in a big market and that he feels ready to return to top form. He wants to regain his ability to score a lot of goals, and he should have the tools to make that happen in Montreal:

In the NHL, some guys just can’t deal with criticism and pressure.

News flash: in Montreal, the player who doesn’t produce up to expectations often finds himself at the heart of several negative comments. That’s the way it is in town, because he’s got a lot of passion.

That said, Jean-Luc Grand-Pierre(BPM Sports) seems afraid that Laine might find himself in this situation if things don’t go so well at some point.

Because in the eyes of the Blue Jackets analyst, who has seen Laine play in Columbus in recent years, the player “chickens out” when criticized for his performance on the ice :

When he played in Winnipeg, Laine never scored fewer than 28 goals in a season. And over there, the pressure to perform is there because we’re talking about a hockey town.

That’s why there’s optimism that Laine will once again become the prolific scorer he once was.

The Montreal market may be more intense than Winnipeg’s… But there are still similarities, because in both cities, fans really want to see the club win on a regular basis.

Unlike Jean-Luc Grand-Pierre, Saku Koivu believes that fans will quickly fall in love with the Habs’ new player… And that he will also fall in love with the city:

All this remains to be seen.

What is certain, however, is that there’s been a real buzz in Montreal since the deal was completed exactly ten days ago.

We’re all eager to see if Patrik Laine will have a major impact on the team, and all eyes will be on him from the start of training camp.

For better or for worse…

