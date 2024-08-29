Kirby Dach: an untouchable with the Canadiens, according to Denis Gauthier

Kirby Dach: an untouchable with the Canadiens, according to Denis GauthierAuteur: ewilson
On Wednesday, Jean-Luc Grand-Pierre stated that Lane Hutson was one of the Canadiens’ top-3 untouchable players. The question has been put to many experts at BPM Sports over the past few days, and the line almost always includes Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky, but the third player often changes.
On Thursday, Denis Gauthier answered the question by declaring that Kirby Dach is one of the Canadiens’ untouchables.
Along with Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky, Kirby Dach must be one of the Canadiens' untouchables according to Denis Gauthier
When you think of Kirby Dach, you can’t help but realize how often he’s injured. He has missed a total of 104 games over the past two seasons.
But Gauthier is basing his opinion on what he saw at last year’s training camp and in Dach’s first two games of the season.
We’re talking about a center who should be able to lead a second line, but he still needs to stay healthy. And therein lies the problem.
Denis Gauthier is aware of all this. He’s confident that Kirby Dach is an untouchable in Montreal, but he may not be soon if his injury problems persist.
The former NHL defenseman is confident that Dach can impress this year. IF he doesn’t, Cole Caufield is his fourth choice among the Canadiens’ untouchables.
However, Gauthier prefers to put Dach ahead of Caufield because Caufield is a scorer, but he doesn’t necessarily bring as many advantages to the Habs as Dach can.
Dach may not be as good a scorer as Caufield, but he’s much more versatile. He’s the kind of player who can make an impact, whether on the power play or shorthanded, through five-on-five.
