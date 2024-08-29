Ivan Demidov to start the season with SKA St. Petersburg

In recent weeks, there was a lot of speculation about where Ivan Demidov would play in the 2024-25 season. The easy answer was that he would be playing in the KHL with SKA St. Petersburg, but nothing had yet been confirmed.

This time it has: he’s set to start the regular season with SKA.

Roman Rotenberg, SKA coach, confirmed a roster spot for Ivan Demidov: Source: https://t.co/qcVIdg0y2M pic.twitter.com/UNnc9TuBse – HabsEnthusiast (@karralz) August 29, 2024

This is what his head coach, Roman Rotenburg, confirmed to Russian media outlet MatchTV

Demidov was playing against SKA on Thursday, while wearing the colors of an U23 team. His performances in the last few preparatory games forced the organization’s hand.

The Habs’ fifth overall pick in the last draft even scored a superb goal in this last game.

This is good news for the Canadiens’ young prospect, but there’s no guarantee that he’ll get much playing time. Making the team was the first step, but now he needs to prove that he’s capable of playing on the SKA’s top trios.

