Nick Suzuki and Chantal Machabée, the faces of a Tim Hortons ad in French

As captain and leader of the Canadiens, Nick Suzuki had better learn French. Not that it’s necessarily mandatory, but let’s just say it gives him points with management and fans alike.

And we can’t say he’s not making an effort. We know he’s improved a lot and that, away from the cameras, he’s capable of having conversations. Last October, he even shot a commercial in French with David Savard.

Now, Tim Hortons has taken advantage of the captain’s services for a commercial. Chantal Machabée was also featured.

The commercial began with cashier Johanne welcoming one of her loyal customers, but to her surprise, Suzuki no longer wanted his usual drink . The 14 said it was going to be traded, and the employees were surprised.

Machabée, a drive-through customer, heard all this and was equally surprised. If he’d really been traded, I think she’d have known beforehand…

But then, for the purposes of the advert, Suzuki got his words wrong and meant to say, “I’m going to change [my drink]”. The rest of the cast breathed a sigh of relief, and in the end, the Habs captain, who will be staying in Montreal, and Machabée got their drinks. It’s rare for the communications person on a professional team to be part of the publicity, but with her background as a journalist, we know that Chantal is very comfortable in front of the cameras.

All’s well that ends well.

Still, it’s good to see Suzuki so active in French. He’s improved a lot and it’s much more fluid. Next step: an interview on RDS/TVA Sports in his second language. We’ll give him time to get used to it, though.

