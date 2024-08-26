Jeremy Swayman wants $10 million a season, says Boston radio host

Scoops Keefe is led to believe that Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman is asking for $10 Million per year pic.twitter.com/6VVzq9pwQj – Jones & Keefe (@JonesandKeefe) August 26, 2024

Jeremy Swayman is still without a contract for next season. The Bruins took the first step in offering him his contract by trading Linus Ullmark to the Senators, but they still have to negotiate the salary of their number-one goaltender.The problem is that Swayman is reportedly very greedy in his demands.According to Rich Keefe , host of Boston radio station WEEI 97.3 , the American goalie is looking for a contract that would pay him $10 million per season.10 million is a lot of money.

If his wish is granted, Swayman would become the NHL’s second-highest-paid goalie, tied with Sergei Bobrovsky. The only other goalie with a more lucrative contract is Carey Price, who earns $10.5 million per season.

Comparing other league contracts for NHL goaltenders, one might conclude that Swayman should at least be paid more than the Islanders’ Ilya Sorokin, who earns $8.25 million annually.

Connor Hellebuyck signed a contract worth $8.5 million per season in October 2023 and had a better season than Swayman. I understand that the salary cap continues to rise, but perhaps Swayman hasn’t yet proven that he’s capable of becoming the NHL’s best goaltender.

Swayman finished seventh in the Vézina Trophy voting last season. Perhaps he hasn’t yet reached the status necessary to make that kind of money.

If the Bruins’ goaltender really wants this kind of contract, he could sign a bridge contract for less money and negotiate a more lucrative one if his performance improves over the years.

The only problem is that the Bruins won’t want to offer him this kind of bridge contract, since he’ll reach full autonomy in two years.

Perhaps this is what will make Boston flinch in these negotiations. Swayman remains an excellent goaltender who belongs among the NHL’s elite, and it would be surprising if they were to abandon the project for a few million dollars.

