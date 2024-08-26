McDavid, Draisaitl and Bouchard asked other Oilers players to ask for less money

McDavid, Draisaitl and Bouchard asked other Oilers players to ask for less moneyAuteur: ewilson
Update on Leon Draisaitl & his contract extension talks.
8 years, $13.5M AAV is the deal that gets this done, here’s why.
Leon Draisaitl is scheduled to be in Edmonton within the next couple of days. This was a week that was very important to get this done.
Talks will pick…
– 2 Mutts Hockey Podcast (@2MuttsHockeyPod) August 26, 2024
That leaves less than a month to go. Will he wait for his good friend Connor McDavid’s contract extension before extending his own, though?
According to the podcast, the contract expected to be signed will be for 8 years, $13.5 million per season. And if it became a reality, Drai would become the highest-paid annual player of all time, surpassing Auston Matthews’ $13.25 million.
Yet Draisaitl, McDavid and Bouchard had conversations with the team’s other players a few days after their elimination. The topic of conversation: taking less money to keep the core together and win a Stanley Cup in the next nine years. Easy to say when you’re already guaranteed $10 million no matter what…
If their goal is really to win the Stanley Cup while giving their GM salary flexibility, it’s in their hands, not those of the club’s third-line guys…
