Skip to content
News

Ivan Demidov: in Russia, the (illegal) idea of a “hidden loan” is mooted

 Auteur: mjohnson
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Ivan Demidov: in Russia, the (illegal) idea of a “hidden loan” is mooted
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

In 2024-25, Ivan Demidov will be closely watched in Montreal. The self-confident kid will be looking to break into the SKA line-up, one of Russia’s top teams.

In fact, in the short term, he’s busy captaining Russia’s U23 squad… but that doesn’t stop him from stealing the show on the ice.

That said, for the Habs, it’s important that Demidov succeeds in the SKA lineup. Let’s remember that since the youngster is in the last year of his contract in Russia, he can’t be loaned out to another team.

So, if he plays in the KHL, it’s SKA or nothing… unless…

In fact, Demidov can’t be loaned out to any team legally. However, there is another route that could allow the youngster to play in the KHL with a team other than SKA: a “hidden loan”.

And Russian media outlet Sport Express has raised the possibility.

In concrete terms, a “hidden loan” is the act of ripping up a player’s contract while knowing that he has an agreement with another team. When this happens, there is an unofficial agreement between the two teams to ensure that the player’s rights remain with the original team, and that he can return at any time.

To take a concrete example, it’s as if the Habs ripped up Nick Suzuki’s contract to send him to play in Toronto, but there was an agreement between the two teams that the Habs would eventually take him back.

What you need to be aware of, however, is that a “hidden loan” is a mechanism that the KHL tries to stop at all costs. In recent years, the league has adopted a rule to try and curb the problem: a player whose contract has been torn up can no longer return to the team that tore up the contract during the season.

Basically, if SKA made the move, Demidov wouldn’t be able to return to the club by the end of the season… and considering that he has to leave for America in a year’s time, that would be the end of Demidov’s association with SKA.

If Demidov doesn’t make the team with SKA, one wonders whether it wouldn’t be simpler for the team to negotiate with the Habs to send the youngster to America rather than opt for an illegal maneuver. That said, if it’s reported in the Russian media, it’s not completely impossible.

That said, if the youngster continues to score goals by the ton, it would be difficult for SKA to let him go…

Overtime

– Yes, Josh Anderson has something to prove this season.

– Thatcher Demko is a doubt for the first game of the season.

– I like the result.

Wow!

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content