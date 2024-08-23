Ivan Demidov: in Russia, the (illegal) idea of a “hidden loan” is mooted

In 2024-25, Ivan Demidov will be closely watched in Montreal. The self-confident kid will be looking to break into the SKA line-up, one of Russia’s top teams.

In fact, in the short term, he’s busy captaining Russia’s U23 squad… but that doesn’t stop him from stealing the show on the ice.

Demidov in the locker room after the first victory of the Russian national team at the Puchkov tournament pic.twitter.com/CUCkzrMbgg – Милена (@D1VDsAGUJsk2iPk) August 22, 2024

That said, for the Habs, it’s important that Demidov succeeds in the SKA lineup. Let’s remember that since the youngster is in the last year of his contract in Russia, he can’t be loaned out to another team.

So, if he plays in the KHL, it’s SKA or nothing… unless…

In fact, Demidov can’t be loaned out to any team legally. However, there is another route that could allow the youngster to play in the KHL with a team other than SKA: a “hidden loan”.

In concrete terms, a “hidden loan” is the act of ripping up a player’s contract while knowing that he has an agreement with another team. When this happens, there is an unofficial agreement between the two teams to ensure that the player’s rights remain with the original team, and that he can return at any time.

To take a concrete example, it’s as if the Habs ripped up Nick Suzuki’s contract to send him to play in Toronto, but there was an agreement between the two teams that the Habs would eventually take him back.

What you need to be aware of, however, is that a “hidden loan” is a mechanism that the KHL tries to stop at all costs. In recent years, the league has adopted a rule to try and curb the problem: a player whose contract has been torn up can no longer return to the team that tore up the contract during the season.

Basically, if SKA made the move, Demidov wouldn’t be able to return to the club by the end of the season… and considering that he has to leave for America in a year’s time, that would be the end of Demidov’s association with SKA.

If Demidov doesn’t make the team with SKA, one wonders whether it wouldn’t be simpler for the team to negotiate with the Habs to send the youngster to America rather than opt for an illegal maneuver. That said, if it’s reported in the Russian media, it’s not completely impossible.

That said, if the youngster continues to score goals by the ton, it would be difficult for SKA to let him go…

Overtime

– Yes, Josh Anderson has something to prove this season.

Lalonde: Anderson has something to prove https://t.co/Gz3B4o53Ad – TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) August 23, 2024

– Thatcher Demko is a doubt for the first game of the season.

Multiple sources say Thatcher Demko won’t be ready for training camp and preseason games. The club is hopeful he is ready for the regular season opener but

even that seems to be in question at this late stage of the summer. Drance and Dhaliwal – Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) August 23, 2024

– I like the result.

7 more years of THIS pic.twitter.com/5sGHXx7J1s – HFTV (@HFTVSports) August 23, 2024

– Wow!