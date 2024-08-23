Skip to content
Yaroslav Askarov traded to San Jose Sharks

 Auteur: cbrown
Yaroslav Askarov traded to San Jose Sharks
Credit: Getty Images

Yaroslav Askarov’s name had been under close scrutiny for several days. The goaltender, who wanted to leave Nashville, was the subject of several trade rumors.

With Juuse Saros under long-term contract, Askarov wasn’t going to get a #1 spot with the Predators.

So we wondered where the goalie would end up… and according to Elliotte Friedman, San Jose is where Askarov will continue his career.

The Sharks have completed a transaction to secure his services.

More details to come…

