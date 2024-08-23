Yaroslav Askarov traded to San Jose Sharks

Yaroslav Askarov’s name had been under close scrutiny for several days. The goaltender, who wanted to leave Nashville, was the subject of several trade rumors.

With Juuse Saros under long-term contract, Askarov wasn’t going to get a #1 spot with the Predators.

So we wondered where the goalie would end up… and according to Elliotte Friedman, San Jose is where Askarov will continue his career.

Not sure yet all the particulars, but sounds like Yaroslav Askarov is being traded from Nashville to San Jose – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) August 23, 2024

The Sharks have completed a transaction to secure his services.

More details to come…