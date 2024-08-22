Skip to content
Ivan Demidov thinks Habs fans are crazy… but in a good way

 Auteur: ewilson
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
Ivan Demidov has yet to play in front of his new fans in Montreal.

However, the young man is aware of one thing.

The fans in town are passionate because hockey is part of so many people’s lives. And that’s why the Canadiens prospect calls the fans “crazy”… But in a good way.

The man drafted 5th overall by the Habs last June can’t wait to meet and see the Habs fans, because he knows how loud the Bell Centre can be.

He’s done his research… And receiving lots of positive messages from his new fans, that’s when he realized just how much of a religion hockey is in Montreal.

He likes what he sees so far, as he told a media outlet in Russia:

Ivan Demidov may be aware of the fans’ passion… But I have a hard time believing he’s ready for the welcome he’ll receive at his first game at the Bell Centre.

The building will be packed to the rafters, and it’s going to explode when the Russian’s name is announced in the amphitheatre during the player introductions.

It’s going to be a sight to behold.

On that note, let’s not forget that Demidov said after his selection in the draft that he’s ready to face the music.

He loves the big moments, he maintains that he’s best when it really counts… And that’s why the pressure of the Montreal market doesn’t intimidate him.

Let’s wait and see if his mentality changes once he arrives in town, hehe.

But for now, every time he talks about the Habs, you can tell he’s looking forward to being here and living out his dream of playing in the National League, even if he says he’s open to the idea of playing in the AHL if need be.

Sounds promising.

