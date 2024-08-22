NHL 25: The game will not be available on Xbox One and PS4

NHL 25: The game will not be available on Xbox One and PS4Auteur: ewilson
Earlier today, EA Sports unveiled the trailer for its new hockey game “NHL”.
The three Hughes brothers will be featured on the “Deluxe” cover, while there will also be “standard” copies featuring either Jack or Quinn on the cover.
3 Brothers
1 Unforgettable Cover
Pre-order #NHL25 now https://t.co/vOCVstuvnF pic.twitter.com/K9uP3jexsD
– EA SPORTS NHL (@EASPORTSNHL) August 22, 2024
EA Sports talks about an “on-ice evolution” that offers new abilities, upgrades and a point skating mode… All created with the help of artificial intelligence.
But the unveiling of the new game isn’t making everyone happy, and that’s to be expected.
Only those with “next-gen” consoles will be able to play it, i.e. PS5 or Xbox Series X/S users:
NHL 25 will be current-gen only on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5
– Mike Straw of Insider-Gaming.com/TWSN.net (@MikeStrawMedia) August 22, 2024
According to EA, the game was built for “New Gen” consoles because there are features that wouldn’t have been possible on the Xbox One or PS4.
At this level, I’m guessing that more details will emerge in the next few weeks, when the company releases a second, more in-depth trailer for the game.
That said… It’s really disappointing – and frustrating – for people who play on the “old” consoles.
It kind of forces players to buy a new one… Because otherwise, they won’t be able to play the new game of the year.
That’s pretty ordinary.
