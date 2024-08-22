Rutger McGoarty is traded to Pittsburgh

Rutger McGoarty’s case was the talk of the town for most of the summer.

However, we had to wait until August 22 to learn that the matter had finally been settled.The forward was finally traded to Pittsburgh.

The American’s name has been linked to that of the Habs in recent months, and there was even an offer on the table at the last draft to bring him to Montreal.

In the end, Kevin Cheveldayoff had to wait before finding another partner to dance with… And that partner is Kyle Dubas :

Working on more, but hearing Rutger McGroarty is being traded from Winnipeg to Pittsburgh – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) August 22, 2024

Pittsburgh needed to find a way to improve the team, and the addition of a young, high-potential forward like McGoarty should help.

After all, the Penguins are in a bit of an in-between situation at the moment: they don’t want to rebuild because they can still count on the services of Sidney Crosby, Kris Letang, Evgeni Malkin and Erik Karlsson… But these players are starting to age too, and at some point, it will be time to make another call.

Kyle Dubas has been quiet since the start of the summer. He got his hands on Anthony Beauvillier, Kevin Hayes and Matt Grzelcyk, but that’s it :

More details to come…