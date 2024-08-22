Skip to content
Suzuki: “The addition of Laine shows that management is now ready to start winning”.

 Auteur: mgarcia
Credit: Getty Images

How do the Habs players feel about Patrik Laine’s arrival in Montreal?

Nick Suzuki answered that question earlier today, when a handful of journalists were on hand in L’Île-Bizard on the heels of his golf tournament for the Asista Foundation.

The captain said that “everyone is excited”, having spoken to several of his teammates in recent days.

As reported in an article by Jonathan Bernier of the Journal de Montréal, Laine’s addition to the group is well received by the players, and in Suzuki’s eyes, it sends a message to everyone.

And the message in question is not complicated to understand:

This addition shows that the team management is now ready to start winning.

We’re ready to start winning. – Nick Suzuki

Suzuki admits it: Kent Hughes asked him what he thought of Laine before making the deal.

The Habs captain responded to his GM by saying that adding a guy who can fill the net would be ideal… If he’s able to have the right attitude in the room and on the ice.

I like that.

That said, there’s a real sense of optimism within the organization with Patrik Laine coming to town. The Habs needed to add a scorer to their lineup, and Patrik Laine has exactly what it takes to fill that role in Martin St-Louis’ lineup.

The players are confident they can cause a surprise, and if the captain’s words are anything to go by, now is the time to start showing results on the ice.

The team is (finally) ready, after all. The youngsters are more mature, the club will have the opportunity to have two more impact players in Laine and Dach, and the progression of Lane Hutson and Kaiden Guhle on defense also suggests that the good times are coming.

The guys are excited, at least. And Canadiens fans have reason to be, too.

