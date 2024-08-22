Skip to content
Here’s what the new giant screen at the Bell Centre will look like this season

Here’s what the new giant screen at the Bell Centre will look like this season
This summer, we knew there would be work done at the Bell Centre. The arena, which is used much less in the summer than it is during the season, is getting a makeover.

Clearly, it’s not just the team that’s being rebuilt in Montreal, hehe.

Among the projects slated for completion this summer was the installation of a new giant screen. It looked like they were going to replace the existing one with a completely new digital screen.

Earlier this summer, a few images had leaked, but it was hard to know what it would actually look like.

Today, however, new images have circulated on X… and we can see a little better what the screen will look like: the format is really different from the one that was there before.

As you can see from the images on the RDS Instagram account, the old screen was “surrounded” by rings. Now, the new one (which appears to be bigger, but that could just be a matter of perspective) seems to approximate a flat surface where there are no separations (or, in other words, corners).

And we also notice that the name of the arena, which used to be below the screen, is now above it.

Once again, we’ll have to see how the whole thing looks in a match context, but it seems like a serious upgrade from the old screen. It’s safe to assume that the screen, which will be 100% digital, will help enhance the game night experience.

How will this work out in concrete terms? We’ll see at the start of the season.

That said, it’s good to see that the club is trying to improve the experience for people who come to the Bell Centre.

A new giant screen won’t change the world, of course… but it’s still good to see that we’re trying to move forward.

