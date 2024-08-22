Skip to content
David Reinbacher spent the summer training with a European talent coach

Credit: Getty Images

There’s very little time left before the start of NHL training camps. There’s a growing sense that action is picking up in the hockey world… especially in Europe.

Today, Ivan Demidov stole the show, but Oliver Kapanen (a goal in a warm-up game in Sweden) and David Reinbacher (an assist in a game with Team Austria) were also in action.

Of the lot, Reinbacher will probably be the most interesting to watch at the Habs camp. The fifth overall pick in the 2023 draft had a tough 2023-24 season with injuries and coaching changes, but this fall he’s out to prove he deserves to play in the NHL.

And this summer, he has clearly taken the means of his ambitions, having spent the summer training with European talent coach Kevin Parada.

Parada even mentioned it on his Instagram account.

Parada, who isn’t a household name in America, works with European talent every year. For several years now, he has been coaching Jonas Siegenthaler and Pius Suter, among others.

We’re talking about two Swiss… and with Austria just around the corner, Reinbacher was probably able to train with them while still being close to home.

The talent coach chatted a bit about his sessions with Reinbacher, noting that the youngster worked very hard on his skating stroke and puck handling. He also talks about “position-specific skills”, so it’s safe to assume that he’s been working on certain elements of his defensive game.

Parada notes that Reinbacher was very invested in the process and really wanted to learn. He seems to have an excellent mentality at this level, and that’s a good sign considering he’s coming to America with a view to development (in the short term, at least).

We’ll see if, as Parada notes, the summer sessions will help Reinbacher in terms of his execution, but seeing that the kid has put in the work to try and carve out an NHL position(which is his goal) is a good sign.

I have a feeling that spending some time in Laval wouldn’t hurt his development… but his performance at camp could be a game-changer.

