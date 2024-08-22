Behind the scenes of the draft: “We’re aiming for Michael Hage in 21st place”.Auteur: dmiller
The selection of Ivan Demidov has greatly improved the Habs’ prospect bank, but the selection of Michael Hage at No. 21ᵉ is also an excellent choice.
I invite you to listen to it, it’s very interesting.
Watch the LIVE premiere of the Canadiens’ 2024 NHL Draft Documentary, right here or on YouTube! #GoHabsGo https://t.co/n8CKVx5dc2
– Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) August 22, 2024
Demidov immediately became the Habs’ most promising prospect upon his selection at No. 5ᵉ.
In the Canadiens’ video on their draft, we understood several things, but above all we understood that Hage was the ideal target as a second first-round selection.
The odds of Hage being available at No. 21ᵉ were far from guaranteed. Nick Bobrov, the Habs’ head scout, estimated that there was about a 20% chance of this scenario coming to fruition.
In the event that Hage was no longer available at this rank, there were already trades prepared for this 21ᵉ pick.
The trade to move up from the 26ᵉ to the 21ᵉ rank was mainly to have a good chance of selecting Hage, but also for a possible major transaction.
He was, and still is, Hage’s role model.
Once again, I strongly recommend that you listen to the full video, it’s a beautiful little gem that the Habs made.
