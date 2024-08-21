Nick Suzuki: 16th best center in the NHL, according to NHL Network

Nick Suzuki had an impressive season in 2023-24. He may not have been able to reach the 80-point plateau, but he got even better to further solidify his place as the Canadiens’ number-one center.

On Wednesday, Suzuki received some recognition from the folks at NHL Network. The network unveiled its list of the NHL’s top 20 center players, and the Habs captain is among them for the first time in his career.

Nick Suzuki is ranked 16th best center in the league according to NHL Network… so I guess you could say he’s a legitimate 1st center, right? #CH #Habs #Canadiens https://t.co/yOrywe49zo – Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) August 21, 2024

He is ranked 16th.Many people were wondering whether Nick Suzuki is really a number one center in the NHL. The answer seems clear from the results of these rankings.Here are the full rankings.

Obviously, this ranking wasn’t just based on points. If that’s all it was, the Habs captain would have slipped slightly.

With 77 points this season, Suzuki ranked 17th among the NHL’s top scorers among centers.

What has helped the Habs’ center’s cause is his ability to play both ways of the rink. He’s certainly capable of finding the back of the net or creating scoring opportunities, but he’s also excellent defensively, and a great rebounder on the attack.

What’s reassuring is that Nick Suzuki ranked ahead of other excellent center players such as Tim Stutzle, Robert Thomas and Mika Zibanejad.

However, it’s curious to see Connor Bedard ahead of Suzuki in this ranking, when he only played 68 games this season and finished with a -44 differential. There’s no doubt that Bedard will become a better center than Suzuki, but I don’t think he is yet.

Only two “second centers” are ahead of the captain in this ranking: Leon Draisaitl and J.T. Miller. Nico Hischier, for his part, is ranked 20th.

Although these three players are second centers on their teams, they could occupy the number-one center position on the majority of NHL teams. This is yet another argument for Suzuki’s status as a true first center in the NHL.

Overtime

With the addition of Patrik Laine, Suzuki will have a new weapon with which to collect assists. Laine may not play on the first line, but we can expect to see him on the first wave of the power play with Suzuki.

