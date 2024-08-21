Danièle Sauvageau still hopes to see Amanda Kessel play in Montreal

When the Montreal team decided to use its 41st pick in the last FHL draft to select Amanda Kessel, many people were surprised. The American star had made the decision not to join the league for the 2023-24 season and seemed elsewhere in her career.

However, Montreal general manager Danièle Sauvageau still believes that Kessel could join her team next season.

Despite Amanda Kessel’s promotion with the Pittsburgh Penguins, PWHL Montreal GM Daniele Sauvageau tells @TheHockeyNews she’s leaving the door open to Kessel, while Pens general manager Kyle Dubas also spoke on the matter. @PatLaprade https://t.co/RshM68KwfM – The Hockey News – Women’s (@TheHockeyNewsW) August 21, 2024

The biggest problem is that Amanda Kessel works as assistant general manager with the Pittsburgh Penguins’ AHL club-school.

There were even rumours of her becoming general manager of the Minnesota team in the WHL when she was drafted.

Sauvageau is aware that she can’t force Kessel to join her team. She believes the decision is hers.

Kessel, for her part, has yet to comment on her selection in the LPHF draft.

Kessel’s selection was a big gamble for Montreal, since if the player selected does not join the team, the CFHL does not grant any compensatory picks to the affected team.

On the Penguins’ side, Kyle Dubas explained that he loves Kessel’s work with the Penguins and would like to see her remain with the team. He is aware, however, that Kessel may decide to return to play, and he won’t stand in her way if that’s her decision.

Another problem in this case is that Kessel had already admitted that she only wanted to play for the Boston team if she decided to join the LPHF. That’s a big loss for the Montreal team.

The last time Kessel played was at the 2023 Women’s World Championship, when the USA won the gold medal. The 32-year-old American collected nine points in seven games during the tournament.

