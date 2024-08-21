Crave unveils the trailer for “Reconstruction: Inside the Montreal Canadiens”.

Canadiens fans were delighted to learn in June that Crave would be presenting a documentary series on the Habs rebuild, entitled The Rebuild: Inside the Montreal Canadiens.On Wednesday morning, Crave gave the public a sneak preview of the series by releasing the very first trailer.

The video is available on Crave‘s Instagram account.

See this publication on Instagram A publication shared by Crave en français (@cravecanadafr)

This short video of just under two minutes shows enough to understand that this will be a series filled with difficult moments experienced during reconstruction.

In particular, we can see the sequence of Kirby Dach’s injury, sustained in the second game of last season. The atmosphere in the dressing room is heavy, with players saddened by the situation.

A few images of defeats also show that the series will not be filled with non-stop joy.

We even see owner Geoff Molson reacting badly during a defeat. He also offers a single sentence in this trailer, but it’s a striking one: “I’m the only member of the Molson family who hasn’t won a Stanley Cup yet.

Kent Hughes also looks good in this trailer, explaining that he didn’t take this job to survive, but to achieve something great.

It’s great to get a behind-the-scenes look at a Canadiens season. One can’t help but be reminded of the excellent series that was 24CH: the series.

La reconstruction : au cœur des Canadiens de Montréal will be presented in eight one-hour episodes. The series will be available on Crave from September 18.

