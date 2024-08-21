Juraj Slafkovsky excited to play with Patrik Laine

If you’re like me, you’re counting down the days until the Canadiens’ first game. In about a month’s time, on September 23, we’ll be treated to the first game of the Habs’ preparatory schedule.

Fans aren’t the only ones looking forward to the season. Juraj Slafkovsky can’t wait, and Patrik Laine’s arrival makes him even more excited.

That’s what he told Derek Van Diest of NHL.com.

Forward Juraj Slafkovsky said he ‘pretty much can’t wait’ to begin the season with new teammate Patrik Laine and the Canadiens.https://t.co/D9JpErxUJM – NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) August 21, 2024

Slafkovsky landed in Prague on Monday for the NHL Players’ European Media Tour, and that’s when he received a notification on his cell phone about the Habs’ latest deal.

The 6-foot-3 forward confessed he was overjoyed when he saw the notification on his cell phone. Help from the forwards certainly won’t hurt him!

Excitement is running high for Slafkovsky, who has been a fan of Laine since the Finn was drafted second overall by the Jets in 2016.

Slafkovsky has a lot of respect for his teammate, saying he knows him a lot, but he’s not even sure if Laine knows him. That would be surprising considering we’re talking about a first-round draft pick!

Montreal is the ideal place for Laine to relaunch his career, according to the Habs’ number 20.

Slafkovsky has just completed an impressive second NHL season with 50 points. He will certainly have the chance to play with Patrik Laine at some point, and this duo could become devastating offensively.

This past season was much easier for Slafkovsky than his first. He hasn’t been bothered by injuries and his points have earned him many new fans.

The Slovak thinks he’s been a completely different player in each of his last three seasons. He has taken a step forward every season since his draft year when he was playing in Finland.

The 2024-25 season should therefore show a different Slafkovsky. Let’s hope the difference is still positive, as in each of his last seasons.

