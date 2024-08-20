Patrik Laine: the Habs were the only team that didn’t need salary retention

It’s done: Kent Hughes has moved.

After weeks of waiting for his next big move, the Canadiens GM has decided to acquire Patrik Laine from the Columbus Blue Jackets. He also gets a second-round pick in 2026 and loses the services of Jordan Harris.

It’s an exclamation point on a summer that wasn’t the most eventful, but will (perhaps) be the one that brought three good offensive players to town. #Demidov #Hage #Laine

Kent Hughes this summer: – Drafted Ivan Demidov

– Drafted Michael Hage

– Signed Juraj Slafkovsky 8 yrs/$7.6M AAV

– Signed Arber Xhekaj 2 yrs/$1.3M AAV

– Signed Justin Barron 2 yrs/$1.15M AAV

– Signed Kaiden Guhle 6 yrs/$5.5M AAV

– Traded for Patrik Laine

– Made the hoes mad pic.twitter.com/N04mE60jys – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) August 19, 2024

In the short term, however, it’s Laine who will have the biggest impact. The GM recognized the need to add offensive talent to his team and wanted to reward his players, who want to aim for the playoffs.

And it’s clear that with a top-6 that could look like this as early as this fall, it will help. I’m not saying the club will make the playoffs, obviously, but the team is progressing.

Caufield – Suzuki – Slafkovsky

Laine – Dach – Newhook/Roy/Anderson (someone waiting for Demidov on the top-6)

It’s starting to look like a top-6 worthy of the NHL – if the guys can stay healthy, that is. And the trios will move throughout the season, as you know.

It was only this weekend that #CBJ – Montreal talks regarding Patrik Laine took root, but they quickly turned serious.#Canadiens were the only team that didn’t require the Blue Jackets to retain a portion of Laine’s salary in a trade. – Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) August 19, 2024

The deal the GM knitted is one that was made possible in part because of the salary package, which is a weapon of choice. No one else in the NHL could and would accept $8.7 million a year on the cape until 2026. But Kent Hughes did.

Nick Suzuki is no longer the Habs’ highest-paid forward. Kent Hughes doesn’t mind, since he didn’t sign him to the contract, and it’s short term only.

But the fact remains that moving him to the top of the salary scale (aside from Carey Price, of course) sends a message to the boys.

All we can hope is that next summer, Laine’s contract won’t be on the habs’ hands. We know that, in the summer of 2025, Hughes wants to take the club to the next level.

Because if he’s blocking the Habs for something bigger, we’ll be crowning for other reasons…

P.K. Subban had the same reaction as all Québécois to the announcement of the Canadiens’ acquisition of Patrik Laine! pic.twitter.com/IFsvZWD9yP – RDS (@RDSca) August 19, 2024

But hey. That’s not all we have to remember about yesterday’s transaction, made a few weeks before the Habs golf tournament and the start of the Flanelle’s training camp.

What do I take away?

1. The Blue Jackets traded Laine in part because they want to build a club where the guys are proud to play. Laine didn’t want to be there anymore, so he left, as he wanted to.

Patrik Laine goal vs the Habs last year pic.twitter.com/m9ZdJ8EWwv – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) August 20, 2024

Laine is mentally and physically fit, which has reassured Jeff Gorton, Kent Hughes and Martin St-Louis, who want to build such a culture. But how long before Laine wants to leave Montreal as he did in Columbus? And why did the Jets trade him?

2. If we look at the Habs’ top-6 prospects, there are potentially (if we assume Laine will be there, for the sake of argument) four guys who were drafted in the top-5 of their auction.

Juraj Slafkovsky: 1st pick in 2022

Patrik Laine: 2nd pick in 2016

Kirby Dach: 3rd pick in 2019

Ivan Demidov: 5th pick in 2024 (and he slipped)

Kent Hughes likes to add talent, you say?

Hughes didn’t add Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki, who are also first-round picks, but they’re still talented pieces. They’re also two guys who lived through the 2021 playoffs.

That’s something.

3. There’s been a lot of negative talk about Laine-and understandably so, since things haven’t been going well for him lately-for months now. But a player who scored 80 goals before the age of 20 in the NHL, the Habs have never produced that.

Let’s put things in perspective: Slaf had 60 POINTS in his first two NHL seasons.

Question – When was the last time the #CHs had a player in their line-up who scored 80 goals in the #NHL before the age of 20? Answer: Never Top scorers in the #NHL before age 20. Laine is 4th all-time #BeautifulRisk pic.twitter.com/xsxguxFVuh – Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) August 19, 2024

4. Martin St-Louis will have plenty of options to build his numerical advantage. Mike Matheson and Lane Hutson should be the two defensemen, we’ll agree on that this morning.

But what about the forwards?

Suzuki… Caufield… Slafkovsky… Dach… Newhook… Laine… Roy… these are seven exciting pieces that could give the Habs a quality second wave.

And that’s not counting Demidov.

5. Laine is a calculated gamble. Bringing him to Montreal in return for Jordan Harris could, if all goes well in the best of all possible worlds, do what Alex Romanov did to bring Kirby Dach to town. No one regrets the transaction.

Harris isn’t a bad defender and he’s a good guy (who signed in town after the arrival of Kent Hughes, whom he already knew), but he will have made it possible to get Laine.

Jordan Harris bids farewell to the Habs pic.twitter.com/bpdIUUr3et – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) August 20, 2024

6. With all that, the Habs also acquired a second-round pick. No, Laine didn’t have a huge market value. #SellHigh #BuyLow

The Habs have a lot of draft picks in the next two years after acquiring another 2nd round pick today in the Patrik Laine trade. pic.twitter.com/8gLLMRt5cH – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) August 19, 2024

Kent Hughes continues to grow his bank of picks. The transactions of Sean Monahan, Jeff Petry (twice), Casey DeSmith, Jake Allen, Patrik Laine and Johnathan Kovacevic (another one that opens doors on the blue line) bring picks to the Flanelle.

7. I can’t wait to see how he handles the pressure of Montreal. After all, even if he’s happy to be here, even if he didn’t have Montreal on his no-trade list and even if he’s already played in Canada, Montreal is… not the same.

At least, he’s not likely to understand all the tasty puns aimed at him.

Coming soon to your Montreal sports media:

A pure wool Finn

When Laine knits in the enclave

Patrik’s groin hurts

St-Louis and Patrik hate each other

Laine-mi Bruins’ number one

It smells like the Cup in Patrik’s mouth: the Laine-hate of the playoffs – Olivier Paradis-Lemieux (@OliParle) August 19, 2024

8. Asked about this in a press conference, Kent Hughes said he’d probably be able to keep Carey Price off the LTIR in the off-season. That’s good for the salary.

Extension

Yes, the Habs are also turning the corner on their mass, which is interesting. #Flexibility

– Want to have some fun? Check it out.