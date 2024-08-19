Patrik Laine believes he is 100% recovered from his shoulder injury

As we mentioned on Monday night, Laine has missed a lot of games over the past three years. We’re talking about a total of 127 missed games, to be precise.
The Blue Jackets expected him to be out five to six weeks, but Laine never returned as he entered the NHL’s Player Assistance Program in January.
#Habs Patrik Laine says he’s been cleared to get back on the ice following shoulder surgery; says he can still rip the puck like he always has been able to.
– Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) August 19, 2024
Laine is feeling well, and that’s the important thing, but we mustn’t forget that it’s been a long time without playing a game in the NHL. It could be hard for him to get back into the swing of things.
According to Laine, that shouldn’t be a problem. He plans to take his time between now and training camp to find his bearings and get back to playing to the best of his ability.
Laine’s body seems to be in good shape, but what he likes best is that his mental health is just as good.
Overtime
– We’re waiting to hear from the Oilers.
Hockey world waits for #Oilers to render decisions Tuesday on #stlblues offer sheets to Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway.
Recent trades mean everything is still on the table cap-wise, but I wouldn’t be surprised if both Broberg and Holloway become Blues tomorrow.
We’ll see.
– Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) August 20, 2024
– Martin McGuire compares Laine’s arrival to Kovalev’s.
Sports fans I Listen to Martin McGuire comment on Patrik Laine’s arrival with the @CanadiensMTL on @LangloisMario.https://t.co/BQHkFa4mWj
– 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) August 20, 2024
– Good news for the Chargers.
Justin Herbert back at practice after two weeks outhttps://t.co/yBTdhp3fPo
– RDS (@RDSca) August 20, 2024