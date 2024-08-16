Video: Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski demonstrate their “talent” with a puck

Good athletes usually do well in other sports because they’re in such good physical shape. The problem is that hockey is a very technical sport, and learning to shoot a puck can be very complicated.

For the past few days, Fanatics Fest has been taking place in New York City. One of the attractions was a place where people could shoot into two washing machines.This was clearly a tribute to SIdney Crosby, who used to practice by taking shots against a washing machine when he was younger.Two football players had the chance to prove what they could do with a stick and a puck. Former quarterback Tom Brady and former tight end Rob Gronkowski each tried to light up the crowd with a few shots.Brady needed four shots before he was able to send a puck inside the bottom washing machine. Maybe his arm was tired, but it looked like he was lacking a little power in his shots!Gronkowski also had his turn, and I can confirm that we saw something quite different! The close-range winger is known for having a lot of energy, and he lit up the crowd with his celebrations and distinctive shooting style.

Indeed, Gronkowski’s shooting style resembles a mix between a slap shot and a wrist shot at the same time. The strategy may not have been elegant, but he managed to hit the target to the delight of the crowd.

He even took the liberty of saying a few words to a fan who was annoying him during his shooting session.

My only disappointment is that he didn’t do his famous Gronk Spike celebration. Sure, it would hurt with a stick, but he’s done it with a puck before a Bruins game.

It’s always good to see personalities from other sports playing hockey or simply taking a few shots in this situation. It proves that sport is interesting!

