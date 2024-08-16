Video: Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski demonstrate their “talent” with a puck

Video: Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski demonstrate their “talent” with a puckAuteur: jwilliams
Good athletes usually do well in other sports because they’re in such good physical shape. The problem is that hockey is a very technical sport, and learning to shoot a puck can be very complicated.
The Goat @tombrady shooting pucks at @fanaticsfest #TomBrady #Nhl #Fanatics #hockey #goat pic.twitter.com/qVSP2LY813
– Hockey Patrol (@HockeyPatrol) August 16, 2024
There’s some power in those shots! @RobGronkowski is ripping some pucks at @FanaticsFest! pic.twitter.com/xfoHaVtsZK
– NHL (@NHL) August 16, 2024
Indeed, Gronkowski’s shooting style resembles a mix between a slap shot and a wrist shot at the same time. The strategy may not have been elegant, but he managed to hit the target to the delight of the crowd.
My only disappointment is that he didn’t do his famous Gronk Spike celebration. Sure, it would hurt with a stick, but he’s done it with a puck before a Bruins game.
It’s always good to see personalities from other sports playing hockey or simply taking a few shots in this situation. It proves that sport is interesting!
A great gang in Lasso! @LassoMTL pic.twitter.com/6bjMes2Kuo
– Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) August 17, 2024
A great night in Montreal to celebrate @CCMHockey‘s 125th Anniversary. #CCM125 pic.twitter.com/s6qW15mHLj
– NHL (@NHL) August 16, 2024
Roughriders fans are happy to see Cody Fajardo back!
(: @MTLAlouettes/x) pic.twitter.com/IwtRCXO8EL
– RDS (@RDSca) August 17, 2024