Guy Carbonneau prefers Patrick Roy to Carey Price to win a seventh game

With the first year of Hall of Fame eligibility approaching for Carey Price, the debate rages on as to whether he should actually have a place. Some say no, others say yes, and a few say yes, but later.

For Guy Carbonneau, Carey Price should have a place in the Hall of Fame. He’s not sure, however, whether he should be inducted as early as next year. The former Habs captain also thinks Price’s number 31 could be retired, but not too soon.

That’s what he explained on BPM Sports on Friday.

In the history of the Habs, which goalie would you want to win ONE game? For Guy Carbonneau, the answer is clear The full segment with @Richardlabbe: https://t.co/UZkGseXlQh pic.twitter.com/6gqFhZU582 – BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) August 16, 2024

While he found Carey Price’s career impressive, he doesn’t think he’s the best goalie in Canadiens history.

When asked which player he’d like to have to win a single game, he replied Patrick Roy.

Carbonneau went even further, saying he’d take Roy to win Game 7 of a Stanley Cup Final!

At the same time, it’s understandable, especially given Roy’s Stanley Cup Final experience. The latter has won the NHL’s top honour four times in his entire career, twice with Carbonneau and the Canadiens.

The former Habs captain justifies his choice mainly by the fact that Roy is recognized as a clutch player. We’re talking here about a player who is capable of playing to the best of his ability and putting in extraordinary performances in important moments.

In debates about who’s better, Carey Price or Patrick Roy, some people talk about the fact that Roy had much better teams in front of him when he won the Stanley Cup.

Carbonneau is aware of this, but believes that the winning teams weren’t incredible, and that it was mainly thanks to Patrick Roy that they won the Stanley Cup.

It remains to be seen whether Carey Price will ever be inducted into the Hall of Fame, but even if he is, Carbonneau would still take Roy to win a seventh game in the Stanley Cup Final.

