Removing Price’s jersey: The goalie didn’t do enough in Brian Wilde’s eyes

Carey Price was one of the best goalkeepers of his generation.For a few years, he was considered the best player in the world at his position, because his impact on the ice was super-important wherever he played.

After all, he led the Habs to the playoffs on several occasions when he never had the desired offensive support… And he dominated the Olympics and the World Cup when he was at the top of his game.

In the eyes of many, however, Price can’t be recognized as “one of the greats” because he lacks one feather in his cap: the Stanley Cup.

The goalie has never been able to lift the precious trophy, and that’s why there are questions about whether his jersey will be retired in Montreal.

Earlier this week, Ken Dryden said the answer to that question was “very clear”, because he sees Price as a good goalie.

The subject was discussed on the recent episode of Tony Marinaro’s Sick Podcast… But Brian Wilde doesn’t think the same way as Ken Dryden.

For him, Price hasn’t done enough to deserve to have his jersey retired in the heights of the Bell Centre:

Carey Price was excellent. But at the end of the day, he’s got a Vézina, a Hart… And a lot of wins. – Brian Wilde

For Brian Wilde, you have to have lifted the Stanley Cup to deserve that honor.

For him, Price has been good for a long time… But the Habs can’t retire the jersey of a guy who’s “been good for a long time” because otherwise, there’d be plenty of other jerseys retired in Montreal.

His point makes sense, and there are a lot of people who think that way.

On the other hand, when you think of the most outstanding players since the 2000s, Carey Price’s name is easy to recognize.

He was one of the best in his position for several years… But he was also the face of the organization for almost a decade.

He was the one who made the crowd stand up and cheer in the stands. He was a fan favorite, and it’s simple: he was good for so many years in Montreal.

And even if he never won a Stanley Cup, his impact on the Montreal club’s success is too great to forget.

At least, that’s what I think of when it comes to Carey Price. That’s why, in my eyes, he richly deserves to have his jersey retired by the Habs.

