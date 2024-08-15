Cody Glass hilariously responds to a fan’s insult on social media

Cody Glass’ career is certainly not the one he would have hoped for. The first draft pick in Golden Knights history, he wasn’t able to complete a season in his first two years with the team.

He was then traded to the Nashville Predators, where he was able to settle in a little more, but was unable to live up to his potential as the sixth overall pick.On Tuesday, he changed addresses for the second time in his career when Barry Trotz and the Predators sent him to Pittsburgh. This will be a fresh start for him, who is still trying to improve.

The only problem is that his arrival in this new team hasn’t gone down too well on social networks.

The Everyday Pens Instagram account posted a photo of the transaction on Tuesday, and one of the first comments directly insulted Glass.

Cody Glass replied to a Pens fan who called him a “scrub” (h/t IG/everyday.pens) pic.twitter.com/6VpJ2uRiZL – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) August 15, 2024

User daily_grinds wrote that the Penguins team is stuck with too many heavy contracts and that’s why Pittsburgh is going after pocket players(scrubs according to the original comment).

The commenter then repeated that Cody Glass is a scrub.

The main interested party then came to his own defense, replying: “Give me a break, man hahaha”.

Many other users responded with comments of love for Cody Glass. One person even commented that she was going to buy a shirt with his name on it right away!

Many people simply wouldn’t respond to this type of comment. Others would even have responded with another hate message. This little message with a touch of humor didn’t hurt anyone, and probably won Cody Glass some new fans.

Let’s hope that daily_grinds will change his mind about Glass and become a fan of his favorite team’s new player!

