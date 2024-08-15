Cody Glass hilariously responds to a fan’s insult on social media

Cody Glass’ career is certainly not the one he would have hoped for. The first draft pick in Golden Knights history, he wasn’t able to complete a season in his first two years with the team.
The only problem is that his arrival in this new team hasn’t gone down too well on social networks.
The Everyday Pens Instagram account posted a photo of the transaction on Tuesday, and one of the first comments directly insulted Glass.
Cody Glass replied to a Pens fan who called him a “scrub”
User daily_grinds wrote that the Penguins team is stuck with too many heavy contracts and that’s why Pittsburgh is going after pocket players(scrubs according to the original comment).
The main interested party then came to his own defense, replying: “Give me a break, man hahaha”.
Many people simply wouldn’t respond to this type of comment. Others would even have responded with another hate message. This little message with a touch of humor didn’t hurt anyone, and probably won Cody Glass some new fans.
Let’s hope that daily_grinds will change his mind about Glass and become a fan of his favorite team’s new player!
