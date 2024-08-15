Samuel Montembeault worked on his reflexes and vision with an expert in functional neurology.

This year, Samuel Montembeault will no longer have to compete with two other goalkeepers for the number one position in Montreal. If all goes according to plan, he should start next season as number one ahead of Cayden Primeau.

But even with that position all but assured, Montembeault didn’t spend his summer taking it easy.

Not only did the Québécois train physically, he also worked hard to develop his reflexes, balance and coordination.

That’s what he told La Presse‘s Simon-Olivier Lorange on Wednesday at the Sunlife ProAm in Quebec City.

Le Canadien | Montembeault has been working on his "internal GPS"

Montembeault worked with chiropractor Philippe Croisetière, who is an expert in functional neurology, at the Neuractiv multidisciplinary clinic in Trois-Rivières.

The Québécois stag performed a number of exercises, some more intense and surprising than others, to improve his vision. In a video posted by the Neuractiv clinic on Instagram, we see the goalkeeper enter a machine that spins him around while he has to hit targets with a laser pointer.

See this publication on Instagram A publication shared by Neuractiv (@neuractiv)

On top of that, Montembeault also worked on his vision… with his eyes closed. What I mean by that is, he’s been working on his senses, so that he’s able to feel where the puck is, even when it’s out of his field of vision.

These exercises will enable him to improve his perception on the rink and know, for example, where the puck is when it’s traveling at high speed. This will improve his reaction time, enabling him to be more precise in his movements to block the disc.

After training his body and brain over the summer, Montembeault will certainly want to have an excellent season, not only to help the Canadiens improve, but also to impress Hockey Canada officials in preparation for the Four Nations Confrontation next February.

The Québécois has made no secret of his intention to take part in this tournament, and spoke about it again with the media at the Sunlife ProAm.

A good start to the season could help him secure a spot, as well as making NHL.com’s prediction that he’d win just 15 games in the upcoming campaign look bad.

