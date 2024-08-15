Kaprizov: Three different flights (including one by helicopter) to Zuccarello match in Norway

In the next few days, Mats Zuccarello will be hosting an All-Star Match in his native Norway.Several of his former (and current) teammates are invited to the event, including Kirill Kaprizov.

The problem? To get to Norway, Kaprizov has to take a rather… complicated route.

Here’s the situation: Kaprizov trains in Russia during the summer, and from there it’s difficult for him to get to Norway because the authorities in Norway require Russians to have a certain special permit.

Karpizov doesn’t have it.

That said… To take part in his boyfriend’s All-Star Match, Kaprizov will fly from Moscow to Istanbul, then from Istanbul to Gothenburg in Sweden… And from there, he’ll take a helicopter and finally land in Norway.

The point here is that Kaprizov received a one-year work visa in Sweden last season because the Wild played games there as part of the NHL International Series.

So he can access Norway without too many problems from Sweden… But we agree that the route for him to participate in the Zuccarello All-Star Game is pretty unique thanks :

Wild story by @IDAMV about how Kaprizov will play in the Zuccarello ASG on Saturday if you slip the attached into Google translate. Kirill Kaprizov can’t simply fly into Norway without a special permit due to Russia’s invasion into Ukraine. After much work behind the scenes,… – Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) August 15, 2024

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Kaprizov have trouble traveling.

In the summer of 2022, the Wild wondered if he’d be able to return to North America because he’d been accused of buying a fake military ID card.

Kaprizov was reportedly denied access to the U.S. twice at the time… But in the end, he was still able to rejoin the Wild before the season started.

All this to say that Kirill Kaprizov and travel don’t seem to go very well together.

At least he’ll be able to take part in his good friend’s event, even if it looks like a painful journey… Hehe.

