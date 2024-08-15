Milan Lucic trains for NHL comeback

Milan Lucic trains for NHL comebackAuteur: dmiller
At the moment, the player is not eligible to sign a contract with any of the league’s teams, and Gary Bettman will have to give him the green light to return to action.
Update: Sources say Milan Lucic has been training in New Jersey this summer in an attempt to continue his playing career.
Lucic is currently ineligible to return to the #NHL. He was arrested in Boston last November for assault and battery, plead not guilty, and charges were…
His offensive production has slowed down considerably in recent years, because he’s no longer moving forward on the ice… And I wonder if any club will give him a chance after all.
On the other hand, Lucic has a bad reputation after what’s happened in recent months, and that too could play a role in teams’ decisions.
Is there really a club that’s going to want to team up with him, given that the rumours about him are so awful?
That’s something to think about…
