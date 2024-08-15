Milan Lucic trains for NHL comeback

Last February, prosecutors dropped the domestic violence charge against Milan Lucic because his wife chose not to testify against him.At the time, when it was learned that there would be no trial, the Bruins came out publicly and said that Lucic would not play for the team until the end of the 23-24 season. That said, Lucic still has hopes of returning to the NHL.The information comes from Frank Seravalli: Lucic has been training in New Jersey since the beginning of the summer, with a view to making a comeback.

At the moment, the player is not eligible to sign a contract with any of the league’s teams, and Gary Bettman will have to give him the green light to return to action.

Update: Sources say Milan Lucic has been training in New Jersey this summer in an attempt to continue his playing career. Lucic is currently ineligible to return to the #NHL. He was arrested in Boston last November for assault and battery, plead not guilty, and charges were…

Last summer, Lucic signed a one-season contract with the Bruins because it was his dream to finish his career in Boston.In the end, he played just four short games for the Bruins, picking up two assists in the process.That said, Milan Lucic is 36 years old and has just missed almost a full NHL season.

His offensive production has slowed down considerably in recent years, because he’s no longer moving forward on the ice… And I wonder if any club will give him a chance after all.

On the other hand, Lucic has a bad reputation after what’s happened in recent months, and that too could play a role in teams’ decisions.

Is there really a club that’s going to want to team up with him, given that the rumours about him are so awful?

That’s something to think about…

