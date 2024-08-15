NHL.com projections: two players with 75 points or more for the Canadiens

How many points will the Habs score this year? That’s the question on everyone’s mind.

The NHL has published some predictions on the heels of the Montreal club’s analysis day. It will be interesting to see what the league thinks.

The Flanelle’s top scorer, unsurprisingly, would be Nick Suzuki. He seems to be predicted to improve, but not yet to have an 82-point season. But at 81, he wouldn’t be far off.

Note that the Habs would have two 75+ point scorers this season if the league model is anything to go by. Cole Caufield would have 75 points, two short of the captain’s 2023-2024 total.

If both guys have 81 and 75 points, it’ll be excellent.

Other projections include Juraj Slafkovsky. After 20 goals and 50 points, the NHL believes he’s capable of 67 points in his final year of his rookie contract.

Imagine the contract he could go for – well, no: it’s already done.

Note also that Mike Matheson, who had 62 points in 2023-2024, could have a few less this season. We’re talking about a projected 54 points, which isn’t bad at all.

Kirby Dach? 40.

We should also mention that the NHL, which seems to think Lane Hutson could obviously make the club, would possibly have a 38-point season in him. That’s almost one point per two games.

If that happens, it’ll be a big win for the Habs.

Lane Hutson is the truth. pic.twitter.com/aHbKvkm6L3 – Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) April 17, 2024

Overtime

– Oliver Kapanen is back in action.

Habs prospect Oliver Kapanen will play his first pre-season game today for Timrå IK in the SHL He’ll be their 1st line center. pic.twitter.com/bj8ML7mo29 – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) August 15, 2024

– It’s tryout season.