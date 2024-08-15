When the Ducks ask for Corey Perry’s suspension

You may have seen the news recently, but Ryan Getzlaf has found himself a new job. He’s now working for the NHL’s security department. He will be assisting George Parros in his duties.

It’s always a surprise when a player takes on such a role. After all, it seems more natural for a player to work for a club than for the NHL itself.

Suspend Perry.

Especially since he was a perennial member of the Ducks and worked for the club last year. Was Pat Verbeek not trusting him enough for the future?But hey. All this to say that Getzlaf has changed careers.To mark the occasion, the Ducks could have published a short note on social networks, or could have gone about it in a more traditional way. But the club took a different path.Retweeting the tweet announcing the news, the Ducks posted an image of Getzlaf and Parros when both men were wearing Ducks uniforms. They accompanied it with two words.Which two words?

I find it comical when teams play like this on X. It’s harmless and simply reminds us of the good old days of the Anaheim club.

And since Perry is still playing and has a style of play that can lead to suspensions in connection with on-ice gestures, it’s just comical that the Ducks chose to say this.

Let’s not forget that Perry and Getzlaf have been on and off the ice together. Parros wasn’t at their level, however, and he didn’t have the career of a star, but hey.

Let’s see how long it takes before Getzlaf is criticized… even if he won’t have the last word on suspensions.

