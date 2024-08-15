Jonathan Marchessault would have said yes to the Nordiques (even though he said no to the Canadiens)

In recent weeks, Jonathan Marchessault decided to say yes to a five-year offer from the Nashville Predators. The Québécois also had the option of signing with the Habs, but did not.

You knew that.

The pressure of the Montreal market worked against the Habs, as did the value of the offer. And when you decide to sign Steven Stamkos somewhere, it’s a good idea…

But did you know that the Québécois would have liked to play in… Québec?

Jonathan Marchessault has lifted the Stanley Cup and won the Conn-Smythe Trophy, but the Remparts’ retirement of his jersey is a big part of his honours list. Interview with @JMarchessault18:https://t.co/KqpfLeCEVe – Mikaël Lalancette (@MikLalancette) August 14, 2024

The former Remparts player (whose number will be retired by his junior club in the next few weeks) is still attached to the city. He has a beautiful home there.This summer, he told his wife that it would be nice to have a club in Quebec City and that he could see himself playing there. He opened the door to doing so in five years (at the end of his contract, that is) if the Nordiques ever return.

As Éric Leblanc (RDS) said in his piece reporting on Marchessault’s recent comments, he said no to the Canadiens, but he would have said yes to the Quebec Nordiques.

Jonathan Marchessault’s pride was stung by the Vegas Golden Knights’ decision. My hat’s off to him for talking about it so frankly. He’s likely to make a splash in Nashville @RDSca https://t.co/XLTUDPzqJu – Eric Leblanc (@eleblancRDS) August 15, 2024

How are Habs fans taking it?

It’s also worth mentioning that Marchessault seems to really resent the Golden Knights for the way the whole thing ended. He got no word from his bosses and the club just moved on.

So he’s realized that you always have to prove yourself, and he intends to show the folks in Vegas that they made a mistake. He really talks like a guy who’s hurting after losing his place in a market he loved.

It’s interesting to listen to him talk, as he doesn’t systematically pull out the sacrosanct tape when it’s time to talk.

