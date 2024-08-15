Skip to content
Jonathan Marchessault would have said yes to the Nordiques (even though he said no to the Canadiens)

Credit: Getty Images

In recent weeks, Jonathan Marchessault decided to say yes to a five-year offer from the Nashville Predators. The Québécois also had the option of signing with the Habs, but did not.

You knew that.

The pressure of the Montreal market worked against the Habs, as did the value of the offer. And when you decide to sign Steven Stamkos somewhere, it’s a good idea…

But did you know that the Québécois would have liked to play in… Québec?

The former Remparts player (whose number will be retired by his junior club in the next few weeks) is still attached to the city. He has a beautiful home there.

This summer, he told his wife that it would be nice to have a club in Quebec City and that he could see himself playing there. He opened the door to doing so in five years (at the end of his contract, that is) if the Nordiques ever return.

As Éric Leblanc (RDS) said in his piece reporting on Marchessault’s recent comments, he said no to the Canadiens, but he would have said yes to the Quebec Nordiques.

How are Habs fans taking it?

It’s also worth mentioning that Marchessault seems to really resent the Golden Knights for the way the whole thing ended. He got no word from his bosses and the club just moved on.

So he’s realized that you always have to prove yourself, and he intends to show the folks in Vegas that they made a mistake. He really talks like a guy who’s hurting after losing his place in a market he loved.

It’s interesting to listen to him talk, as he doesn’t systematically pull out the sacrosanct tape when it’s time to talk.

