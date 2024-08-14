Ryan O’Reilly reportedly points to three Leafs players who will never win the Cup

Ryan O’Reilly reportedly points to three Leafs players who will never win the CupAuteur: jdavis
To score 69 goals in one season in today’s hockey is simply incredible.
On the other hand, the team’s playoff failure since 1967 is also very popular.
Well, it’s often the fans of the Leafs’ rival teams who don’t miss a single opportunity to point this out.
But players are also entitled to their opinion of the franchise, and Ryan O’Reilly doesn’t have a nice one.
Powers spoke to someone who knows O’Reilly well, and O’Reilly opened up about his (short) time in Toronto, as reported by TVA Sports.
“Him, him and him will never win anything and I don’t want to be here anymore.” – Ryan O’Reilly
Let’s just say that the message was clear.
For a veteran like Ryan O’Reilly, who has already won the Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues, as well as the Conn-Smythe Trophy, it speaks volumes.
The three players in question weren’t mentioned, and personally, it’s been on my mind ever since.
Moreover, it should be pointed out that O’Reilly has never made similar comments in the past.
With Toronto’s new head coach, Craig Berube, and a good line-up on paper, despite some weaknesses, the Leafs can still have a great season.
And if we’re willing to push it, by adding a few missing pieces to the roster, we could even see the Leafs in the Stanley Cup Final, or even win top honors.
Imagine the chaos that would ensue if, in Berube’s first year at the helm of the Leafs, the club won top honours.
