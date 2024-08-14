ESPN projections: only 30 points for Kirby Dach

ESPN projections: only 30 points for Kirby DachAuteur: jwilliams
If there’s one question that’s often asked about Kirby Dach, it’s whether he’ll be able to play a full NHL season.
It’s all very well trying to predict Dach’s production in 2024-25, but first we need to know how many games he’ll be able to play.
There are some interesting predictions, but Dach’s stands out.
That’s pretty low when you consider that many saw Dach as a potential #1 center when he arrived, ahead of Nick Suzuki.
And if you believe what Tony Marinaro said a few weeks ago, there’s a big difference, as he believes the 60-point plateau is very attainable.
Stu Cowan on expectations for Kirby Dach:
“If Kirby Dach can play 82 games this season, even if he gets 35-40 points, just stay healthy… If he doesn’t produce the first 20 games of the season and gets 5 or 6 points I wouldn’t be panicking “#GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast… pic.twitter.com/DanKsqgOrT
– The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) August 10, 2024
“If Kirby Dach can play 82 games this season, even if he has 35-40 points: just make him stay healthy… If he doesn’t produce in the first 20 games and only has 5 or 6 points, I wouldn’t panic.” – Stu Cowan
This confirms that ESPN is not very optimistic about the 23-year-old center’s production.
Still, Cowan has a point: staying healthy must be Dach’s #1 goal this season, well beyond his production.
What’s more, the American network sees Brendan Gallagher producing more than Dach.
38 points for Gallagher seems like a pretty high output, given the many signs of physical fatigue he’s shown over the past two years.
I don’t think he’ll get a chance in the top-6 this season, barring a few injuries.
In any case, the Habs probably won’t be very competitive in 2024-25. Good offensive production won’t be imperative, especially in cases like Dach and Gallagher.
