David Reinbacher is healthy (and aiming for a position with the Habs)

David Reinbacher did well during his short stint in Laval last year. He showed that he’s a reliable defenseman who can do a lot of things on the hockey rink.

This reassured many people following his year in Switzerland.Of course, his career in North America is just beginning. He still has a long way to go before he can hope to become the player the Canadiens saw in him when they drafted him this high in 2023.On that subject, Reinbacher is well aware that the pressure will be on him. He knows (of course) that many fans wanted to see Matvei Michkov go to Montreal instead of him.

But he’s not worried about that.

Even though Michkov could be the stuff of dreams for Habs fans over the next few months, and even though the presence of Ivan Demidov in the organization will inevitably take some of the pressure off him, the Austrian isn’t worried about it.

At least, that’s what he told Nicolas Cloutier (TVA Sports), who recently took the time to speak with the Habs prospect on the heels of his summer training session.

What we take away from the TVA Sports reporter’s interview with the prospect is that Reinbacher really tried to cut through the outside noise to focus on hockey.

For example? He was studying to become a headhunter and had an internship with a human resources consulting firm. But this summer, he’s doing none of that.

Instead, he’s working out more often with the Nico Hischiers, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Janis Mosers of this world, so he’ll be ready to kick ass at the next Habs training camp.

That’s what I’ve been training for all summer. – David Reinbacher

The goal? Not to start the season in Laval, but to make his NHL debut in the very first game of the season.

Of course, it’s normal for a player to say such things. But he’ll have to show at the next training camp that he’s hungry and able to hold his own with the others.

And even then, as good as he is, there’s congestion on the blue line.

FIRST AHL GOAL DAVID REINBACHER pic.twitter.com/DnEw644md2 – Scott Matla (@scottmatla) March 23, 2024

Reinbacher, who will soon be looking for an apartment on Québécois soil, will at least be able to arrive at camp in great shape. His knees are currently 100% and his hand no longer hurts. So he’s in good shape.

Of course, to hear a guy like Reinbacher say that he’s in shape and wants a place at the top, that’s going to be the norm at the next training camp: all the guys will say that.

But it’s better to see Nicolas Cloutier reporting that than the other way around, isn’t it? It’s better to learn that the defenseman works on his shot, his skate, his stick and his corner work than to learn that he doesn’t work on any of that.

To be continued next camp.