Grant McCagg still believes the Habs will make a deal soon

 Auteur: sjones
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

Compared to last year, it’s pretty quiet in the Habs organization right now.

This time in 2023, Jeff Petry was a Habs player and Mike Hoffman had just left. My colleague Charles-Alexis Brisebois talked about all this in a recent article on this site.

But in 2024, despite all the players who have been linked to the Habs (Trevor Zegras, Patrik Laine, Rutger McGroarty, Martin Necas…), none of them landed in Montreal. In fact, none of them have been traded. Despite the off-season coming to an end, Grant McCagg is still sure that Kent Hughes will be on the move very soon.

That’s what he mentioned on Tony Marinaro’s Sick Podcast , just under 24 hours ago.

And according to the former Habs scout, the best targets are Laine and McGroarty, who are still 100% tradeable. But if Hughes hasn’t made a move yet, it’s because he has a good reason to do so. Marinaro praised the qualities of the Canadiens’ GM, saying that he knows when to buy and he knows when to sell his players. He never overpays for a player, and perhaps the reason he hasn’t traded for one of his forwards is that his counterparts are still asking too much.

Because adding a top-6 player wouldn’t go amiss.

One thing’s for sure: the action is about to start in the NHL.

In fact, it started this morning with the Blues’ hostile offer sheets for Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg of the Edmonton Oilers. We know that Edmonton is financially strapped and will need the help of other teams to match St. Louis’ offers.

That’s where the Montreal GM can help, and that’s where McCagg’s words can come in. In any case, there’s no press according to Tony’s guest.

To be continued over the next few days. Remember that the season starts in exactly 52 days.

