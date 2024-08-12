Skip to content
Auston Matthews to be named Leafs captain on Wednesday

 Auteur: esmith
Credit: Getty Images

When the Maple Leafs signed John Tavares to a massive 7-year contract, it didn’t take them long to name him captain. At the time, it was the right decision, since Tavares is a leader and has always had the Leafs in his heart.

Now it’s time for the organization and the captain to move on (until Wednesday).

Indeed, according to Darren Dreger, the club will name Auston Matthews as the team’s next captain in two days’ time. This was confirmed by Chris Johnston a few moments later. The organization will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday to officially unveil Auston Matthews as the 26th captain in franchise history.

What does JT think of the change? After all, we knew such an outcome was plausible last July.

According to Dreger, he understands and supports the decision. He was heavily involved in the appointment process with GM Brad Treliving. Since the last playoff loss, there have been serious internal discussions.

As for Matthews, over the past few years he has shown that this team belongs to him. He’s shown leadership both on and off the ice. Not only is he a good teammate, he’s one of the best players in the NHL.

You can hate the Leafs all you want, but you know I’m right…

The 34 went to another level, and Toronto clearly didn’t want to wait until Tavares’ contract was officially up before giving the “C” to another player.

The former New York Islander, who despite being in favor of the decision must still be disappointed, is in the final year of a 7-year/$77 million contract. I don’t know if he’ll extend his contract, but if he stays, he clearly won’t be the undisputed leader. Could he still get an “A” embroidered on his jersey? Possibly.

It remains to be seen.

