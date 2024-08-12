Matt Murray has been suffering since he was 20-21 years old

The last few years have been very difficult for Matt Murray. Since being traded from the Pittsburgh Penguins, he hasn’t been the same goalie who won two Stanley Cups.

Since the 2020-2021 season, he’s played just 73 short games with the Senators and Leafs; injuries have slowed him down considerably.

In fact, the aches and pains started when he was 20-21. According to Slangin’ the Bizkit podcast , the 30-year-old has been in pain for over a decade.

I’ve been dealing with hip pain since as far back as Wilkes-Barre when I was 20 or 21. It got to the point where it was starting to mess things up. I started having pain in my lower back, it was pulling on my groin a lot and it affected my ankles as well. – Matt Murray

Did anyone ever tell you that field hockey players are true warriors? Murray played a hundred games with hip pain. But at some point, enough is enough. At least he didn’t notice it too late…

Operating on both at the same time was a lot to handle at first, but it at least limited my time to get back into shape. – Matt Murray

Over the past year, he has undergone surgery on both hips, and he admits that the first moments after the operation were difficult.

Now back in form, the man who signed a one-year/$875,000 contract will be out to prove to everyone that he’s healthy enough to stay. In any case, as he mentioned, he hasn’t felt this good in a long time.

From the start of training camp, he’ll be competing with Joseph Woll and Anthony Stolarz for the two main positions in front of the net in the Queen City.

